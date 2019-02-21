Delhi accident: A family’s worry – who will raise the child?

A woman’s sandal, a plastic bottle, broken rear-view mirrors — the mangled vehicle at K N Katju Marg police station is

a stark reminder of Wednesday’s accident.

Advertising

Four members of a Rohini Sector 15 family were on their way home from a wedding in Gurgaon when a dumper truck overturned on their car, killing Rita Singhal (65), her son Sumit (29) and his wife Ruchi (27).

The couple’s two-year-old baby was rescued by police and the fire department around 1.30 am. As the child was pulled out, bystanders let out a loud cheer.

“It was the neighbour’s daughter’s wedding. Sumit’s sister and their father stayed home. When the family didn’t return home till 1 am, the father started calling them. At 3 am, police informed them of the accident,” said a neighbour.

Advertising

The Singhals run a pulses business in Narela and have been living in Rohini for 13 years. “All we know is that the child was rescued from under the seat. Who will take care of him? How will he grow up without parents?” said Daya Aggarwal, Rita’s sister.