Delhi: ACB can probe cases against Centre’s employees, says High Court

Rejecting a Delhi Police sub inspector’s argument that the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government would not have the jurisdiction to investigate the case against him, the Delhi High Court Monday said that ACB can investigate complaints against central government employees.

“Any official of the central government accused of corruption cannot get away with the mere technicality of the Anti- Corruption Branch not investigating them. When a complaint is made to an authority in charge, it is the duty of that authority to duly investigate and look into the said allegations,” said Justice Jasmeet Singh in an order.

However, the court said the ACB after due diligence can transfer the matter to the authority concerned. “But they have the right to investigate the same at the time of lodging of the complaint,” it added.

Justice Singh said the court is unable to agree with the contention that as the petitioner is a sub-inspector in Delhi, the ACB of the Delhi government can have no jurisdiction to investigate the offence against him since he is working in the Delhi Police which falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The court was hearing SI Johnson Jacob’s petition seeking setting aside of the order on framing of charge passed by a lower court last year in a corruption case against him. He was accused of taking a bribe from a person who had applied for an Arms licence.

Though the High Court did not agree with his argument on ACB’s jurisdiction, it quashed the trial court order against him on the ground that he was exonerated in departmental proceedings.

“I am of the view that when departmental proceedings and the criminal proceedings are a mirror image of each other and the accused has been exonerated on merits in the departmental inquiry, and not due to minor technicalities or irregularities, the criminal proceedings, on the same set of facts and circumstances, cannot be permitted to be continued as the standard of proof in departmental proceedings is much lower than the standard of proof in criminal proceedings,” said Justice Singh.

The ACB falls under the Lieutenant Governor in Delhi.