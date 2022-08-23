ACB arrests nursing orderly for ‘demanding bribe’ to admit injured man to Delhi hospital

A 48-year-old employee of GB Pant Hospital was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 to get an injured man admitted to another hospital. Police identified the accused as Rasheed Ahmed, a nursing orderly in the endoscopy department.

Police said that on August 18, Mukesh Kumar, a labourer hired by the complainant in this case, sustained injuries during construction work at the complainant’s house. He then took Mukesh to a hospital, where he was refused admission on the grounds that there were no ventilator beds available. The complainant then met the accused who allegedly asked for a bribe to get Mukesh admitted. The complainant paid Rs 10,000 and the accused got Mukesh admitted.

After this, police said the accused allegedly began threatening the complainant to pay him the remaining amount and the complainant approached the ACB.

Madhur Verma, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACB), said: “After verification, a team laid a trap at GB Pant hospital and the accused was caught red-handed in the presence of independent witnesses while receiving further bribe money of Rs 10,000.”

Police said a case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (public servant taking gratification). They added that further investigation would be carried out to uncover any accomplices of the accused.