Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Delhi ACB summons AAP leader Amanatullah Khan for questioning in corruption case

A senior official said on Thursday that the Okhla MLA has been called for questioning at 12 pm on Friday in connection with the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2020.

MLA Amanatullah Khan

The Anti-Corruption Branch here has issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Delhi Waqf Board, officials said.

Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) is probing alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board.

More from Delhi

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by “bullying” witnesses in a case against him.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 09:55:33 am
