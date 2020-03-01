Delhi: Absent on ground, Tiwari says he is in touch with police

Delhi BJP chief and Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi BJP chief and Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

With his constituency in the grip of violence which left 42 people dead, Delhi BJP chief and Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari Saturday said police underestimated how the crowd would swell. “Aaklan lagane mein chuk hue hai. Unhone socha hoga ki jaise Shaheen Bagh mein chal raha hai, waise hi yahan bhi log baithenge (Police didn’t estimate the crowd would swell like this. They thought that the protesters would organise a sit-in like the one in Shaheen Bagh). But the violence spread here very fast,” he said.

Asked why he was not seen in the area last Sunday, when clashes erupted between pro- and anti-CAA protesters following a speech by BJP’s Kapil Mishra, he said the whole area was barricaded. “I was in contact with police; people in the constituency were trying to get help.”

Tiwari said 73 companies of additional security forces were deployed on Monday but the violence escalated: “I also got calls from many saying they need more police force in their areas.”

On Mishra’s statement calling for forceful removal of anti-CAA protesters, Tiwari said a committee should be formed to define hate speeches and that those giving such speeches should be barred from fighting polls.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, also accused of making hate speeches, Saturday said he would give his salary of one month to the families of the policeman and Intelligence Bureau employee who were killed.

“I dedicate my salary of one month each as member of Parliament to the families of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal and IB officer Ankit Sharma, killed while doing their duty, in the unfortunate violence in Delhi,” Verma, who represents West Delhi in the Lok Sabha, said.

On Wednesday, the Delhi HC had directed police to take a “conscious decision” with respect to lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by the BJP leaders in connection with the violence.

Singh has earlier said that if left unchecked, Shaheen Bagh protesters would enter homes and rape women.

