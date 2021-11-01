Delhi: AAP to protest outside MCD head office over pending salary of civic body staff

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will protest outside the MCD head office Civic Center on Monday to protest against the non-payment of salaries to employees of the civic body.

There are around 8,000 teachers, 5,000 nurses, paramedics and health workers and thousands of other staff employed under the North MCD whose salaries have been delayed.

AAP’s North MCD opposition leader Vikas Goel said that BJP, which rules the MCDs, is hitting new lows each day. “MCD employees have not received salary for two months. Aam Aadmi Party demands immediate disbursal of salaries to MCD employees,” he said. Goel said that if MCD can’t pay its employees’ salaries then the BJP leaders should resign.

AAP’s South MCD opposition leader Prem Chauhan said that South MCD’s revenue is the highest among all the three corporations, yet its employees are also not getting salary on time.

“We have Dhanteras, then Diwali, followed by Bhai Duj, Govardhan Puja, Chhat Puja. And it’s been our country’s long-standing tradition during the Diwali season, that from small shopkeepers to business tycoons, everyone gives their employees a Diwali bonus or sweets, to help them have a peaceful festive season,” he said.

“However, under the BJP-ruled MCD practises the opposite. Bonus and sweets are a far-fetched dream, for even the deserved salaries of the employees are not released on time,” he added.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that it is well known that civic bodies are financially crunched as Delhi Government is not releasing pending municipal funds exceeding Rs 13,000 crore as per 3rd, 4th & 5th Delhi Finance Commission recommendations.

“It will be better if instead of doing lip service the 3 leaders of opposition (LOPs) get together and ask the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal To release pending municipal funds so that staff salaries payment can become timely,” he said.

“The LOPs should note that municipal staff would never forgive the AAP government for repeatedly stopping their salaries due to non release of municipal funds,” he said.