Delhi: AAP to protest against BJPs ‘hooliganism’, ‘bulldozer use’ today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage a protest Wednesday outside the BJP office in Delhi alleging that workers of the opposition party are threatening to send bulldozers for demolishing houses and shops if a bribe is not paid for construction work.

“The workers of BJP are going door to door in Delhi and collecting money from people that if they do not give so much money, they will send bulldozers to your house and break the houses and shops. The Aam Aadmi Party will protest against this hooliganism at the BJP office on Wednesday,” said the party in a press statement.

The protest comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted a demolition drive in Jahangirpuri after the communal clashes on Hanuman Jayanti.

The AAP will consolidate cadres and team up with the people of Delhi against the BJP. “They are barging into homes of innocent people and asking for money against the threat of the bulldozer,” said AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak. “If the MCD wants, it can demolish every single house built in Delhi and the BJP is using that as a threat,” he said.

BJP spokesperson hit back saying the AAP is free to conduct its political activity but the people of Delhi know very well that the party is a bunch of power greedy hoodlums whose councillors have been found involved in corruption and spreading communal tension during the last two years.

“The people have seen the non-performance conduct of AAP councillors and will never give them an opportunity to rule MCD. AAP’s supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators in Delhi stands exposed among people and we all know whenever the AAP gets cornered by allegations, then to divert public attention they talk of public awareness yatras and surveys,” he said.

On Sunday, the ruling party in Delhi held foot marches across several wards in the Capital against the BJP’s “blatant extortion”.