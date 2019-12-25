Delhi: AAP releases its report card, taking it to homes party’s next step

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released the report card. (Express Photo) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released the report card. (Express Photo)

Starting December 26, AAP volunteers will go knocking on the doors of people across Delhi, carrying the party’s ‘report card’, a multi-coloured slim pamphlet that lists the state government’s major “achievements” grouped under 10 categories.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released the report card, prepared in consultation with advisory firm I-PAC, at the party’s headquarters in ITO Tuesday in the presence of Delhi government ministers.

At the launch ceremony, Kejriwal took a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Baat toh hoti hai Ramlila Maidan se, par kaam nahi hota (a lot is said at Ramlila Maidan, but very little is actually done).”

While addressing a rally Sunday, Modi had accused the AAP government of delaying the process of regularising unauthorised colonies.

Reacting to suggestions that the CBI is planning to initiate a fresh case against the AAP, Kejriwal said: “You are welcome, please come. We do not fear anything.”

Earlier in the day, he tweeted: “We welcome any kind of scrutiny… CAG has already appreciated our work after its audit. CBI has given us clean chit on multiple occasions. Any new investigations are welcome. People who are in public life should always be ready for any scrutiny.”

Meanwhile, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said the door-to-door campaign will continue till January 7.

The party will also organise 700 mohalla sabhas and seven town hall meetings to discuss the report card during this period. The card has 60 pointers that list the AAP government’s initiatives.

“Earlier, people believed that most of government funds found their way into scams such as Commonwealth Games scam, CNG scam, etc. Delhi was popular for scams. Now, it is known for the development of its infrastructure, roads, schools, and hospitals,” he said.

