Delhi: AAP rallies thank Kejriwal for regularisation move

A day after the Union Cabinet cleared the proposal to transfer property rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, the AAP Thursday took out “dhanyawad yatras” across the city, crediting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “forcing the Centre to bend”.

Through the local-level gatherings, the AAP essentially sought to push the message that the Centre could not have made its move had the Delhi government not sent its proposal in 2015, a narrative set by Kejriwal himself Wednesday. The yatras were mostly led by AAP MLAs.

“After five years of struggle by Kejriwal, finally, the Centre had to bend. Now, people living in unauthorised colonies of Delhi will also get a respectful life,” AAP said in a statement.

On November 2, 2015, the Delhi Cabinet had cleared a proposal to regularise 1,797 colonies and 10 days later, on November 12, the proposal was sent to the Centre. “The Centre sat on our proposal, citing pending work of mapping the colonies. How have they done it now? After all, the DDA itself is admitting that the mapping exercise will take at least three months,” a senior AAP leader said.

“The Delhi government wrote several letters to the BJP government at the Centre and requested them to take a decision on this proposal as soon as possible, but the Central government did not take any step. Not waiting for the Centre’s decision, the Kejriwal government sanctioned development works worth Rs 6,000 crore for these colonies. And now the Centre has approved the decision of the Delhi government,” the AAP statement added.