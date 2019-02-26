Delhi govt presents its report card: Education, health on track but transport, housing need shot in arm

The status report of all major projects presented by the Delhi government in the Assembly Monday shows considerable progress in AAP’s focus areas of education and health, but underwhelming performance in transport, PWD and affordable housing.

Transport faltered mainly due to tender failures, litigation and slow progress in construction of bus depots. While fresh procurements are going at a snail’s pace, scrapping of old buses has aggravated the situation, leading to a fall in ridership.

The DTC fell short of its target to operate 4,176 buses as its tender to procure new buses failed, even as 158 of its old buses had to be scrapped. While daily average ridership in DTC buses dropped from 31.03 lakh to 29.91 lakh, cluster buses saw an uptick, with 12.12 lakh people availing their services in 2018-19 (till December 2018) against 11.67 lakh in 2017-18.

Even in terms of deployment of marshalls in buses, the government has fallen short of its target by over 1,000 — 3,036 marshalls, civil defence personnel and home guards were on duty as of December 31, 2018, against the target of 4,280. The department did manage to roll out the common mobility card. The government had also planned to increase the number of orange cluster buses in 2018-19, but 1,789 buses are plying currently.

The department had said 9 new depots will come up during the year, taking the total from 56 from 65. But 50 depots are housing 5,561 buses as of today. Due to complications in the tender process, the proposal to equip all buses with CCTVs is also pending.

Meanwhile, in line with the government’s promise to ensure in-situ rehabilitation of slums, a tender was floated for constructing 5,310 flats. However, it was “recalled” due to poor response. The government has, however, taken up the number of toilet seats fairly well.

The PWD managed to strengthen 31 out of the targeted 37-km of Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, while 92 of 109-km of arterial roads were strengthened. Sixty five per cent of Barapullah Phase III is complete, against the 80% target, as work is mainly held up in a 750-metre patch due to land acquisition issues. The proposal to install 1.4 lakh CCTVs is yet to make significant headway.