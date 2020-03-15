Delhi: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha slams Centre over oil prices

“Today, in the global market the price has become the lowest in the last 15 years but under the Modi government in India, the crude oil price has only increased,” Chadha said. “Today, in the global market the price has become the lowest in the last 15 years but under the Modi government in India, the crude oil price has only increased,” Chadha said.

Demanding that the benefit of reduced crude oil prices in the global market be passed on to the people of the country, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said the Centre was working against the interest of people by hiking fuel prices.

“We demand the price of petrol be reduced to Rs 39/litre and diesel to Rs 31/litre, as there is a 55% decrease in crude oil price in global market,” Chadha said. The Centre had announced a Rs 3 per litre hike in excise duties on petrol and diesel on Saturday.

“In India, the crude oil price is dependent on the crude oil price in the global market. Today, in the global market the price has become the lowest in the last 15 years but under the Modi government in India, the crude oil price has only increased,” Chadha said.

