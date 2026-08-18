Delhi AAP MLA ‘picked up’ for protesting over sanitation worker’s killing

Co-workers of 27-year-old MCD sanitation worker Anil Kumar who was satbbed to death at the protest. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that its Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who has been demanding justice for the family of a sanitation worker who was killed, was picked up by the police and taken to an undisclosed location in the early hours of Tuesday.

Anil Kumar, a 27-year-old Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) contractual worker, was stabbed to death in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Anil’s family also claimed police came to their house and pressured them to cremate the body.

AAP Delhi convenor Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X that it appeared to be a “repeat of the Hathras incident”.