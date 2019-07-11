Delhi: AAP MLA says fired at, police deny claim

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal has alleged three people fired at him during an event in South Delhi’s Shani Bazaar Wednesday. While the MLA has filed a police complaint, Delhi Police denied his claim.

Jarwal claimed this is the second such incident in a week. He claimed he was shot at on Sunday in Sangam Vihar, and had asked police for action. “I informed police Sunday and handed over photos of suspects. For two days, I have been following up with them, but officers told me they are unable to find the suspects. Now, another group of men, led by an illegal alcohol distributor, tried to kill me,” he claimed. The man named by Jarwal, meanwhile, filed a cross-complaint against the MLA for “defaming” him.

“We have not found any evidence of any firing in CCTV footage collected from the spot. We are investigating the matter,” said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed: “This is a matter of grave concern. Delhi Police should have arrested people by now. There was firing and it led to a stampede-like situation at the venue.”