AAP MLA Manoj Kumar sentenced to 3 months in jail for obstructing polling process

A Delhi Court Tuesday sentenced AAP MLA Manoj Kumar to three months in jail for obstructing election process at a polling station in Kalyan Puri area of East Delhi during 2013 assembly polls.

Advertising

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, granted bail to Kumar after he said he will file an appeal against his conviction and sentence before the higher court.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Kumar, who was held guilty of obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, punishable under Section 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and disorderly conduct in or near polling stations, Section 131 of Representation of the People Act.

Manoj Kumar, currently an MLA from East Delhi’s Kondli constituency, had denied the charges and said that the case was politically motivated.

The case was lodged on a complaint regarding hindrance in the election process being created by over 50 protesters, then led by Kumar, at the main gate of an MCD school, during 2013 Delhi assembly elections, which caused problems for the voters.