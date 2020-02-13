Delhi: 16-year-old business rivalry led to shooting, claims family of accused

The fight for dominance and power in Kishangarh village led to the death of an AAP volunteer who was shot while travelling in AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy on Tuesday night. (Representational Image) The fight for dominance and power in Kishangarh village led to the death of an AAP volunteer who was shot while travelling in AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy on Tuesday night. (Representational Image)

The fight for dominance and power in Kishangarh village led to the death of Ashok Mann (41), an AAP volunteer who was shot while travelling in AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy on Tuesday night. Three accused have been identified by Delhi Police — Dharamveer alias Kallu, Devender Pehelwan and Somraj — all belonging to the same family. While Kallu has been arrested, his two elder brothers are still at large.

Residents of Kishangarh village in South West Delhi, both Mann and Kallu have allegedly had a personal enmity with each other since 2004. The village, dominated by Jats, saw several ego clashes between the two over the last few years. Mann, a father of two, first got into an altercation with Kallu when he acquired some Blueline buses in 2004, locals claimed.

“Kallu’s family was already in the business of running Blueline buses. The entry of a new player in the business did not go down well with him. Since then, the two had not been on talking terms. Their business rivalry worsened year after year,” said a resident.

After Blueline buses were phased out of Delhi roads, both of them got into property business, which turned into another reason for clash between the two.

Living almost 150 metres away from each other, the two families avoided crossing each other’s paths.

Kallu’s father Jage Ram (84) claimed that the situation turned violent in 2019 when Mann’s close aide, Sanjay Mehlawat, allegedly shot at one of his grandsons who was in Delhi for Diwali celebrations. “Wo bach gaya, theek hai. Lekin tab se baat bigad gayi (He survived and is fine, but things worsened since then),” he said, standing outside his house Wednesday.

He added that Mehlawat and Mann had also allegedly hit the bumper of their new car with a scooty. “Humari bahu aur bete, sab they us samay car mein (Our daughter-in-law and son, all were inside that car),” he claimed.

On Thursday afternoon, MLA Naresh Yadav reached Mann’s house to express condolences. Yadav, who was elected from this constituency (Mehrauli) Wednesday, waited with the father for the body to arrive.

