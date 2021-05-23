Delhi’s daily Covid cases lowest in 2 months; AAP MLA Atishi says no more Covaxin for 45+ group

A health worker collects a sample for the COVID-19 test, at Ananad Vihar Bus Adda in New Delhi Saturday 22 May 2021

Daily Covid cases in Delhi dipped to their lowest mark in almost two months Sunday as the lockdown was extended for at least one more week. The city saw 1,649 cases on Sunday at a positivity rate of 2.42%. While the number of daily cases is lowest since March 31 when 992 cases were reported in a day, the positivity rate is lowest since March 28.

Over the past week, cases have come down rapidly as Delhi entered its fifth week in the lockdown. The dip in cases has been gradual, but consistent. The positivity rate declined steadily after May 7, which is when hospitals and doctors started to breathe easier.

Delhi’s highest case tally was recorded on April 20, when 28,395 cases were seen in 24 hours. Highest positivity rate was seen on April 22 at 36.24%.

“For us, the biggest relief so far has been the dip in positivity rate. Absolute numbers vary on the basis of people tested in a day and on a few occasions this number was low because of festivals and other holidays. The real test is the positivity rate, which tells you how fast the disease is spreading. Experts say this number should be below 5% for the disease to be considered under control but our target is to get it below 2% in the next few days,” said a senior Delhi government official on condition of anonymity.

For the government, the biggest worry at present is the speed of vaccinations.

Almost all vaccination centres for those in the 18-44 age group shut down on Saturday, when over 64,000 people were vaccinated. Of these, only around 25,000 were in the 18-44 age group.

According to the vaccination bulletin, while there are only around 10,000 vaccines for this age group left, Covaxin doses for the 45+ category will also run out on Monday. There are enough Covishield doses for the category.

Those who have got one shot of Covaxin can get the second shot after 4 to 6 weeks.

“It a serious matter of concern that after Monday, Covaxin will not be available for the second vaccine dose of those in the 45+ category. We appeal to the central government to make Covaxin available in Delhi for those who need to take the second dose,” said senior AAP leader Atishi.