The case against Amanatullah Khan, Delhi AAP MLA held for ‘irregularities’ in Waqf Board

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government on Friday. The case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board was registered against him two years ago and investigation has been underway since.

Khan, the Waqf Board chairperson, was called to the office of the ACB on Friday for questioning in relation to the case. The ACB said in a statement that on the basis of investigation and Khan’s questioning, search operations were conducted at four locations allegedly linked to Khan.

“From these locations, around Rs 24 lakh in cash has been recovered and two illegal and unlicenced weapons and cartridges and ammunition was also recovered. Also, at one of the location i.e. outside the residence of Mr Amanatullah Khan, the search team consisting of an ACP was attacked by the relatives and other known persons of Mr Amanatullah Khan and they also caused obstruction in discharge of government duty,” the statement said.

The ACB then registered two more FIRs, one regarding the recovery of illegal weapons, and the second for the alleged attack on the officers. The weapons were not recovered from Khan’s house or office, officials said.

The Delhi ACB reports to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The allegations against Khan

– A complaint regarding “illegal” appointments, violations of rules and misappropriation of funds in the Waqf Board was filed against Khan and the FIR was registered in 2020.

– According to allegations made by a person called Hafiz Irshad Qureshi, 33 people were recruited in the Board on a contractual basis without following rules or regulations. It was alleged that some of those appointed to the board were related to Khan and most were from his constituency, Okhla. “The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment,” said ACB chief Madhur Verma.

– Some properties under the Waqf Board have been rented out “arbitrarily” and that the “benefit” is being reaped by Khan and those close to him.

– Unauthorised use of funds of the Waqf Board, which was grant-in-aid from the Delhi government.

– Vehicles for the board have been bought without following set rules.

Former ACB chief, special commissioner of police S K Gautam, had earlier written to the Lieutenant Governor Secretariat asking that Khan be removed from the post of Waqf Board chairperson because he was “obstructing free and fair investigation and preventing witnesses from coming out against him”.