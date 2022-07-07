Delhi: AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi booked for allegedly assaulting two men

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Tripathi has been booked for allegedly assaulting two men in Delhi, the police said Wednesday.

Ashok Vihar police station received a PCR call at around 4.30 pm Wednesday about the assault, the police informed. Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said: “While conducting a local enquiry, we found that AAP MLA from Model Town, Akhilesh Tripathi, assaulted two men identified as Guddu Halwai and Mukesh Babu. The men sustained injuries and were taken to BJRM hospital.”

The Police have recorded Halwai’s statement, who alleged that he met Tripathi at an event where he was the caterer. “Halwai said that he had complained about the sewage problems in the area to the MLA. After this, the MLA got angry and hit him with a brick. Babu, a relative of Halwai, tried to intervene but was also assaulted,” the DCP added.

A case has been registered under sections of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint.

Tripathi, meanwhile, alleged that the man was drunk and fell. “I went to attend a funeral and the person making these fake allegations was completely drunk. He could not even stand and fell on the ground. The complaint is politically motivated. I strongly oppose and condemn these allegations being made against me,” Akhilesh Pati Tripathi said.