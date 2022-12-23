Shelly Oberoi AAP’s mayoral candidate for Delhi, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal deputy mayor probable

The Aam Aadmi Party Friday finalised six names as its candidates for various MCD posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor, with Shelly Oberoi emerging as the choice for the top post in the civic body.

Senior AAP leader Pankaj Gupta announced the names at a press conference. The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) and following a discussion, the six names were shortlisted.

आज PAC की Meeting में MCD के Mayor, Dy Mayor और Standing Committee Members के नामों पर चर्चा हुई। ▪️Mayor: Shelly Oberoi

▪️Dy Mayor: Aaley Muhammad Iqbal Standing Committee:

1️⃣Amil Malik

2️⃣Raminder Kaur

3️⃣Mohini Jeenwal

4️⃣Sarika Chaudhary सभी को शुभकामनाएं 💐- @pankajgupta pic.twitter.com/XC6VB1ef2j — AAP Haryana (@AAPHaryana) December 23, 2022

The party’s mayoral candidate is Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor candidate is Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal. The four names shortlisted for Standing Committee were Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal and Mohd Aamil Malik.

On December 7, the AAP won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.