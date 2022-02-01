Delhi: AAP legislator acquitted in rape case

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mohinder Goyal, who was accused of raping a woman.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel absolved Goyal, who is a sitting MLA from the national capital’s Rithala constituency, on January 29. A detailed judgement is awaited in this case.

Along with Goyal, his brother too was given “benefit of the doubt” and acquitted.

The complainant had alleged she was raped by the MLA when she went to see him regarding a pension issue. She said she was intimidated by the MLA and his brother, who forced her to establish a physical relationship with him and sent her explicit clips.

The FIR in the case was registered in 2019. She had also accused Goyal of stopping her from reaching out to the police and filing her complaint.