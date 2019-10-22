Delhi: AAP keeps up power subsidy attack on BJP, Tiwari says won’t remove it

On a day the Aam Aadmi Party intensified its campaign against the BJP, referring to comments made by Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel in an interview to The Indian Express, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said lakhs of people are getting zero electricity bills, “which has become a matter of celebration for families”.

While Kejriwal made the remarks while addressing a party workers’ convention in Rohini, the AAP held a press conference, seeking to further corner the BJP on Goel’s remarks.

In an interview to The Indian Express, when asked about his stance on the recent power subsidy extended to those consuming under 200 units of power, Goel had said: “We will not give subsidy but create such an environment that electricity is cheaper…” The CM, meanwhile, said: “Fourteen lakh families have got zero electricity bills last month, and 35 lakh families are estimated to get zero electricity bills in December. People used to dread power bills. Today, zero bills have turned it into a matter of celebration.”

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the BJP is “rattled” by the accomplishments of the AAP government and perturbed by the extension of services and subsidies to the poorest sections of society.

“The BJP has started unveiling promises of their manifesto for the upcoming state elections and it is clear now that their major promise is to withdraw the electricity subsidy which accords affordable and cheap electricity to people of Delhi. It is evident that a rattled and patently anti-poor BJP will fight the election on the agenda of ‘subsidy wapsi’,” he said.

With his party under fire, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said they would not end any subsidy on electricity and would give five times more relief to electricity and water consumers than the AAP government.

Tiwari added that the Kejriwal government had failed to check pollution in Delhi, and that the odd-even scheme, without strengthening public transport, means trouble for the people of Delhi.

Goel, along with MP Parvesh Verma, meanwhile conducted a surprise inspection of the Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover Monday. Goel said the flyover is an example of pollution in Delhi: “Delhi government has been flagrantly violating pollution rules, including construction and demolition rules, 2016. It has not made arrangements for construction waste disposal, or to cover it. There are no cloth or tin boundaries to contain dust pollution. Construction waste is also lying on the road.”