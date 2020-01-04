Delhi: BJP rolls out 49 vans to gather inputs on manifesto

A phone number — which people can call and give inputs in the form of voice messages — and a website to submit suggestions online were also launched. (File photo) A phone number — which people can call and give inputs in the form of voice messages — and a website to submit suggestions online were also launched. (File photo)

For the next two weeks, 49 vans will be circulating in the national capital, collecting inputs from citizens for the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

These were launched Friday as part of the party’s two-week drive, ‘Mera Dilli, Mera Sujhao’. It was inaugurated by several senior BJP leaders, led by Union Minister Smriti Irani, and included Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Vijender Gupta and MPs Parvesh Verma and Hans Raj Hans.

“Each BJP worker, officer and MP invokes the people of Delhi to share their inputs as to the heights Delhi should scale in the next five years. We want your inputs on how the definition of development should be written in Delhi, how the poor can be uplifted, how women should be respected, how children should be educated, how health facilities can be improved, what the infrastructure requirements are,” said Smriti Irani, before launching the drive.

Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said 35 of the vans will be travelling across the 70 state Assembly constituencies, while the other 14 will cover colleges, universities and public spaces like malls. Officials said 20 boxes will be sent to each constituency for citizens to submit their inputs.

A phone number — which people can call and give inputs in the form of voice messages — and a website to submit suggestions online were also launched.

The vans will be playing two videos while doing rounds of the city — both featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While one is a jingle on the new drive, the other features a street play attacking the AAP government, holding them responsible for poor drinking water, excessive expenditure on publicity, incomplete work on CCTV cameras and DTC buses and air pollution.

