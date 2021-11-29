Delhi: AAP gets into MCD poll campaign mode

The Aam Aadmi Party will launch its MCD campaign Thursday, with an emphasis on recruiting members ahead of the municipal polls.

Municipal elections in the capital are expected to be held in April next year. The ‘MCD Badlaav Campaign’ will see a special app to upload all campaign details. An in-charge will be appointed in each division, responsible for carrying out campaign activities, said AAP Delhi head Gopal Rai.

“In view of the MCD elections, we are going to launch a big membership drive soon. In this MCD Badlaav Campaign, we will upload the data through a special app for streamlining and efficient working. The district teams of the Party’s State Organisation, observers, the speaker and organisation ministers from each assembly were trained at the party office on how to carry the MCD Badlaav Campaign forward,” he said.

Meetings will be held till December 1 at the Vidhan Sabha level where area in-charges and MLAs will be present. The agenda is to select mandal in-charges who will work alongside mandal presidents.

Party desks will be set up in each mandal in a week, Rai said. Outdoor campaigns, with party posters highlighting issues, will be put up through the week. New members will also be added.

“We have at least 8-10 people in every street for the campaign. These people will further our campaign and its awareness in their respective streets, to ensure good connectivity. New members will be identified to strengthen the organisation,” Rai added.