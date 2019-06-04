Delhi: AAP, BJP share stage, food at iftar

At the iftar hosted by the Delhi government on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and leader of opposition, BJP’s Vijender Gupta, shared a friendly moment — when Gupta offered a spoonful of food to the CM as several invitees broke their fast.

Advertising

Gupta later said that it would be in Delhi’s favour if the AAP worked with the Centre: “Since the beginning, I have been asking Kejriwal ji to avoid the path of confrontation for the welfare of Delhi… If we work together, it will benefit Delhi…But this is their strategy,” he said.

Gupta and BJP MLA OP Sharma were part of the iftar while Congress leaders were conspicuous by their absence.