Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Conduct lie-detector tests on AAP MLAs claiming BJP offered them money to switch sides: MP Parvesh Verma

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that 40 AAP MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore to join the BJP.

AAP MLAs on Wednesday protested against 'Operation Lotus' in Delhi. (Express/Prem Nath Pandey)

BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma said Wednesday that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs who claimed that his party was offering them money to switch sides should undergo a lie-detector test

During a press conference at the party headquarters, Verma said, “Our pain will not end till those offering money are not put in jail. They are Delhi MLAs and we will help them to find the people who have offered them money.”

Four of their MLAs were given a script. Sometimes they say a former MP offered them money, sometimes they say a former MLA offered them money. So the Delhi Police should investigate the CCTV at their homes and their phones so that the truth comes out,” he said.

“There should also be lie-detector and narco tests. Because in a narco test, if you have forgotten also, you can nicely recall (what happened),” he said.

Earlier, all seven BJP MPs of Delhi had written to Lt Governor V K Saxena seeking an inquiry into the allegations of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that 40 AAP MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore to join the BJP.

All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Rajghat to “pray to Gandhi ji to save the country from BJP’s Operation Lotus”.

“Twelve AAP MLAs were contacted by BJP to switch sides. The MLAs, however, said they are with AAP. BJP was targeting 40 AAP MLAs with an offer of Rs 20 crore each,” AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had alleged.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 10:04:50 am
Next Story

Old Liquor policy back in Delhi from today: All you need to know

