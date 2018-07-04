Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party launches ‘full statehood’ campaign

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal (Express file photo) Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal (Express file photo)

By Anshuman Singh

On Tuesday, AAP marked the launch of its ‘Full Statehood for Delhi Movement’ with the inauguration of its first ‘Andolan Kendra’ in Model Town. Rural Development Minister of Delhi, Gopal Rai, and AAP National Secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta launched the kendra; while a ‘signature campaign’ was launched by AAP leaders Dilip Pandey and Raghav Chadha in Timarpur and Mehrauli.

On Sunday, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the signature campaign to demand separate statehood for Delhi, at the state conference of AAP. Rai said, “We aim to gather 10 lakh signatures from the people of Delhi, which we will send to PM Modi.”

He added, “Three years ago BJP also promised this in written to the people of Delhi in their election manifesto. We just want to implement the same. If growth is to be continued, Delhi has to obtain statehood so that the state government can perform without facing any constraints by the central government, unlike what is happening today.”

The writer is an intern with The Indian Express

