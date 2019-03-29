Will back grand alliance govt if it grants statehood to Delhi: Gopal Rai

The AAP Thursday said it will back a government of the “grand alliance” at the Centre only if it works towards granting statehood to Delhi on a priority basis.

Speaking at a Facebook live session, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said AAP has decided to be part of the grand alliance (mahagathbandhan) to protect the Constitution.

“It is likely that a government of the grand alliance will form a government at the Centre after the general elections. AAP has decided to be part of the grand alliance to protect the Constitution and rid the country of a dictatorial regime,” Rai said.

AAP maintains that it remains a part of the ‘mahagathbandhan’, despite waning possibility of a tie-up with the Congress in Delhi, which is the party’s strongest base.

“The issue of full statehood is very crucial for us. The party will support a grand alliance government at the Centre on the condition that it works towards granting full statehood to Delhi as soon as possible,” Rai, who is also the city’s Labour Minister, said.

In his recent speeches, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been emphasising that the people of Delhi will have to strongly fight for the cause of statehood as it won’t come easy.