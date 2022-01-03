Delhi: A week since opening, South MCD park makes Rs 17 lakh from ticket sales

Just a week into its opening, the Bharat Darshan park in West Delhi has received an overwhelming response from people, with the South Municipal Corporation of Delhi earning Rs17 lakh from ticket sales.

On day 1 of its opening, December 26, the civic body sold 4,000 tickets and earned over Rs 5.5 lakh from it. On January 1, a record number of 6,307 visitors came to the park and the corporation earned over Rs 8 lakh.

Ticket prices vary for the park–Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children in the morning; Rs 150 for adults and Rs 75 for children in the evening. Senior citizens can pay half the price while entry is free for students of corporation-run schools.

The main attraction at the park, spread over 8.5 acres, is replicas of 21 monuments including Qutub Minar, Taj Mahal, Char Minar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Mysore Palace, Meenakshi Temple, Victoria Memorial, Sanchi Stupa, made from scrap material.

Alok Singh, director of the horticulture department of the corporation, said Covid protocol was being maintained at the park.

A senior corporation official said the reason behind the park’s popularity was that Delhi lacks open spaces at affordable prices. “Delhi isn’t near the coast–like Mumbai or Chennai–which serves as leisure spaces. One popular option earlier were malls, but they are not affordable to all sections… People want to go to a place that has some attraction apart from nature that one sees in a park. This is why both the Bharat Darshan and Waste to Wonder parks see big crowds,” he said.

A year after inaugurating the Waste to Wonder Park in February 2019, the corporation recovered the construction cost by earning more than Rs 8 crore from ticket sales.

Meanwhile, the corporation plans to build a multi-level parking lot near the Bharat Darshan Park, seeing the response it has received. The initial idea is to build an automated five-floor parking lot with space for around 200 cars, said an official. The corporation is also exploring parking spaces in its properties near the site, he said.