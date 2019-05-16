Delhi: A little cooler as IMD predicts rainy week

Light rain in Delhi on Wednesday morning provided much needed respite from the heat as the maximum temperature dipped to 35.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal. The minimum was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. According to IMD officials, the city is expected to see light rain on Thursday and Friday as well.

The Safdarjung observatory, recording for which is considered official for the city, saw 1.4 mm of rain, followed by 1.8 mm at Palam and 1.5 mm at Lodhi Road.

IMD officials said the reason for the sudden dip in temperature was an active Western Disturbance and the change in the direction of wind from westerly to north easterly. “The Western Disturbance and the north easterly winds are interacting over Delhi-NCR, leading to rain. Since the temperature is not very high presently, there are no squalls or storms, which are common in May,” an official said.

Monday’s rains also helped improve the air quality in the area. While Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon saw ‘moderate’ air quality, it was recorded as ‘poor’ in Ghaziabad.

According to the SAFAR forecast, air quality will continue to be in the ‘moderate’ range on Thursday and Friday as well.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature is expected to be 34 degrees Celsius.