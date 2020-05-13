Delhi: ‘A few beds’ at some private hospitals kept for cops who contract Covid-19

At least 140 Delhi Police personnel tested positive for Covid-19, of which 35 have recovered and returned to work. At least 140 Delhi Police personnel tested positive for Covid-19, of which 35 have recovered and returned to work.

In a bid to ensure that Delhi Police personnel who test positive for Covid-19 get proper treatment and timely admission at hospitals, Commissioner S N Shrivastava has “personally spoken to a few private hospitals”, and on his request, “some have placed a few beds at the disposal of the Delhi Police to meet emergency admissions.”

At least 140 Delhi Police personnel tested positive for Covid-19, of which 35 have recovered and returned to work. Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said that positive police personnel are undergoing treatment at government hospitals such as LNJP, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, RML hospital, AIIMS, Safdarjung hospital, and other private hospitals such as Max hospital, Saket and Apollo Hospital, among others.

Last week, 32-year-old constable Amit Kumar passed away, hours after he got a Covid-19 test done. A day later, his test result came positive. His wife and their three-year-old son too have tested positive for the virus and are at a hospital in Haryana. Kumar’s family and two colleagues have alleged that at least two hospitals had denied him admission, and he died en route to RML hospital.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police shared a note about how “difficulties are being faced in the admission of Covid warriors in the dedicated Covid government hospitals of Delhi.”

Special CP (Traffic) Taj Hasan and Special CP (Women Safety) will oversee the admission of police personnel, and that they get adequate relief in getting admission in critical cases. The note said, “The dedicated police ambulances for shifting Covid positive police personnel will be used for a speedy transport facility both for personnel and their families.” Apart from this, SHOs and unit heads will give a list of names of doctors ready to give “tele-advice” to police personnel and their families.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd