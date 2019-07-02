Delhi: 95-year-old freedom fighter gets HC relief

“We have forgotten the agonies of those who suffered the thorns of ignominy and incarceration, merely so that they could strew the path behind them, with roses, for the generations to follow, like ours, to tread upon,” the Delhi High Court said Monday while deciding on the plea of a 95-year-old freedom fighter to secure his pension.

Heera Singh, who had applied for pension in 1982 under the Swatantrata Sainik Samman (SSS) Pension Scheme for fighting in the country’s independence struggle, ran pillar to post to secure the pension.

The court said that “of this period, 25 years were taken” by the central government to decide on the plea, for which “there is no explanation, whatsoever, for this delay”.

It ordered that Singh be paid Rs 1 lakh in four weeks: “Battling for his right, first before the respondents (Centre and Bihar government) and… this court, the petitioner has entered the ninth decade of his life. Would this order benefit him in any manner?”