Delhi: ‘90% surveyed in favour of free ride policy for women’

“A total of 71,552 people participated, out of which 64,972 were in favour of providing free rides for women,” said Gopal Rai.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

Written by Sarah Khan

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai Tuesday claimed 90.8% of the people who participated in surveys held by MLAs and volunteers across the city are in favour of free rides for women in public transport. “A total of 71,552 people participated, out of which 64,972 were in favour of providing free rides for women,” said Rai. The survey was conducted over 10 days. The areas covered included slums, authorised and unauthorised colonies, housing societies and various wards and constituencies.

“The report will be submitted to CM Arvind Kejriwal today. Further steps shall be taken on the basis of this report,” he added.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)

