Delhi: 9-year-old dies while playing with crackers

A nine-year-old boy died while he was playing with firecrackers in Outer Delhi’s Alipur on Tuesday. Police said it appears a steel glass was placed over the cracker and when it burst, a shard pierced the boy’s chest.

The victim has been identified as Prince, a resident of Bakhtawar Pur. He was rushed to a hospital by his relatives and neighbours but died during treatment.

Indrajeet (18), the child’s uncle said, “I was at work at a departmental store. His father was at a factory and his mother was working in a nearby field at the time of the incident. Prince was playing outside the house around 11 am. He must have bought a firecracker from a local shop. He was trying to light it but it did not go off… he placed a glass on the cracker, when it suddenly burst. A shard got stuck to his body.”

A doctor at Sharda hospital, where the boy was taken, said he sustained severe burn injuries and had difficulty in breathing.

Prince’s father Ram Das said, “We never expected this to happen. The shop owner shouldn’t have sold the firecracker to a young child. A week ago, we were celebrating his birthday and now our son is gone.”

A senior police officer said neither the family nor locals have alleged any foul play. Inquest proceedings will be initiated in the matter, said police.

