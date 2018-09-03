Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Delhi: 9 held without valid visas

Additional CP (crime) A K Singla said they received information on August 30 from Punjab Police that they had arrested an African national with 1 kg of heroin, who had shared details of his supplier. 

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: September 3, 2018 12:34:50 am
Delhi: 9 without valid visas held Police said they will also register a case against the owner of the building.

In a major crackdown, Delhi Police has arrested nine African nationals, including a drug peddler, for allegedly staying in India without valid passports and visas.

Additional CP (crime) A K Singla said they received information on August 30 from Punjab Police that they had arrested an African national with 1 kg of heroin, who had shared details of his supplier.  “A team led by Inspector P C Khanduri raided a multi-storey building in Qutub Vihar, Goyala Dairy area, on August 31. A wanted African national, Ugochukwv John alias David, was apprehended from a flat on the first floor, and 100 grams of heroin was recovered from him,” he added.

Singla said they searched other flats and found more Africans. Police said they will also register a case against the owner of the building.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Best of Express
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo challenge guidelines
Watch Now
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement