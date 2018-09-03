Delhi: 9 held without valid visas

Police said they will also register a case against the owner of the building. Police said they will also register a case against the owner of the building.

In a major crackdown, Delhi Police has arrested nine African nationals, including a drug peddler, for allegedly staying in India without valid passports and visas.

Additional CP (crime) A K Singla said they received information on August 30 from Punjab Police that they had arrested an African national with 1 kg of heroin, who had shared details of his supplier. “A team led by Inspector P C Khanduri raided a multi-storey building in Qutub Vihar, Goyala Dairy area, on August 31. A wanted African national, Ugochukwv John alias David, was apprehended from a flat on the first floor, and 100 grams of heroin was recovered from him,” he added.

Singla said they searched other flats and found more Africans. Police said they will also register a case against the owner of the building.

