Delhi: 9 arrested for Seelampur violence

On Tuesday afternoon, a crowd of 2,000 gathered at the New Seelampur Chowk to protest against the new citizenship law, and things took a violent turn when men hurled bricks at police personnel. (File) On Tuesday afternoon, a crowd of 2,000 gathered at the New Seelampur Chowk to protest against the new citizenship law, and things took a violent turn when men hurled bricks at police personnel. (File)

A day after violence broke out in North East Delhi’s New Seelampur, in which at least 22 people, including 12 police personnel, were injured, Delhi Police arrested nine people in connection with the violence. Joint CP (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said, “We had used three drones yesterday and the footage from there has helped us identify the men who pelted stones at the police and set vehicles on fire.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a crowd of 2,000 gathered at the New Seelampur Chowk to protest against the new citizenship law, and things took a violent turn when men hurled bricks at police personnel, before vandalising buses. Police resorted to lathi charge and teargas.

The nine men, police confirmed, were arrested from Seelampur, Welcome, Jyoti Nagar and Usmanpur. “All the men are in their 20s and none of them have a past criminal record. Apart from the drone footage, we had footage from CCTVs in the area and other video evidence,” said Kumar. He said that another 20 men, including three with past criminal records, have been identified and raids are on to nab them. At 3 pm today, senior police officers including Kumar, held a flag march in Seelampur to increase their visibility in the area.

Meanwhile, police denied permission for a protest march from Red Fort to Shaheed Park. In a letter to the organisers, Delhi Police stated “law and order, security and traffic” as the reasons behind denying permission.

