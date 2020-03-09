Delhi: 87 retired employees told to vacate govt housing

The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued notices to 87 retired employees and those living in government housing illegally to vacate the premises and clear pending dues. (Representational Image) The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued notices to 87 retired employees and those living in government housing illegally to vacate the premises and clear pending dues. (Representational Image)

Days after it undertook a door-to-door survey in government housing colonies to find out the number of settlements that were being illegally occupied, the Public Works Department (PWD) has issued notices to 87 retired employees and those living in government housing illegally to vacate the premises and clear pending dues.

The dues are close to Rs 4 crore, with the highest — Rs 43 lakh — to be paid by an occupant living in a Type V accommodation in Gulabi Bagh illegally since 2014.

“Non-compliance of the order would attract action under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, and the eviction proceedings will be initiated and occupants will be removed or evicted along with their respective belongings,” the department’s order said.

The report of the door-to-door survey was submitted on February 24 and the orders were issued on February 25.

Among the houses illegally occupied, there are 14 Type IV and V houses, 11 Type III, 49 Type II and 27 Type I houses.

Last month, the Delhi High Court had pulled up the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for allowing over 500 ineligible officials to continue staying in government accommodation.

The court had asked the ministry to make sure these houses are vacated in two week’s time.

