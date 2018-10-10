Delhi: 84 pistols recovered, 5 arrested

Police claimed to have recovered 84 pistols from them. (Image for representational purpose) Police claimed to have recovered 84 pistols from them. (Image for representational purpose)

With the arrest of five persons, the Delhi Police Special Cell claimed to have busted a gang of inter-state gunrunners who used to assemble parts and manufacture pistols in UP’s Meerut. Police claimed to have recovered 84 pistols from them.

DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav told The Indian Express that the accused have been identified as Mohammad Shaidulla (37), Mohammad Mustakim, Nasim (25), Mohammad Shabir (32) Mohammad Intiaz alias Mintu (29) and Mohammad Obayed (33). Police said Shaidulla and Nasim were arrested from Delhi’s Singhu border following a brief exchange of fire on Monday night, while the other three were arrested from a manufacturing unit in Meerut. Police added that Nasim is a resident of UP, while the others hail from Munger in Bihar.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App