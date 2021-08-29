Delhi: 83 fire calls in 3 months from units with no NOC

More than 80 emergency calls were attended by the Delhi Fire Services in the last three months from multi-storey industries and factories across the city. Officials Saturday said that most of these factories, having different manufacturing units, house labourers, and their families.

However, there is no fire safety equipment inside the building and the workers live in congested rooms making the area “unsafe” in case of a fire.

According to the data released by DFS, 83 fire calls from industries and factories have been attended by the department from May 31 to August 28.

Atul Garg, the DFS chief, said, “ We have a procedure where we give fire NOC to commercial buildings. Many of these factories didn’t have the NOC from us. Lack of proper windows or ventilation, presence of cooking material and gas cylinders near factory area make it unsafe.”