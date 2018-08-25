Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Delhi: 80-year-old woman falls in drain, dies

Her family had been looking for her since Wednesday, and on Thursday, they recovered her body from inside the manhole. Police said the dead, Nanki Devi, was living with her family in Bakkarwala village.

Published: August 25, 2018 4:42:42 am
An 80-year-old woman died after falling into a 10-feet-deep manhole in Mundka. According to police, the woman was reported missing since Wednesday night after she went out to relieve herself. Her family had been looking for her since Wednesday, and on Thursday, they recovered her body from inside the manhole. Police said the dead, Nanki Devi, was living with her family in Bakkarwala village.

“The incident took place on Wednesday evening around 9.30 pm when she went to defecate in the bushes near her house, but did not return. Family members started looking for her and approached police. A missing complaint was lodged and police also started looking for her with them,” a senior police officer said.

“We are probing which agency’s jurisdiction the manhole comes under,” said the officer.

