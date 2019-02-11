Delhi: 8 years after he set up fake education board, man lands in police net again

Eight years after he was arrested for starting a fake education board and conning more than 20,000 people across the country by forging class X and XII marksheets, and later released on bail, Mange Ram Acharya (48) is back in prison. Acharya, who set up the fake Board of Higher Secondary Education, was arrested by the Central district for trying to sell a Class XII marksheet to an unemployed youth.

Advertising

Acharya was sent to a Rajasthan prison after his fake board racket was busted in 2011, when some policemen posing as decoy customers caught him selling Class X marksheets.

But the fake website he started, http://www.bhsldelhi.org, was never shut and his associates continued to operate it by shifting operations to west Delhi. Six of his associates were arrested in a raid by the north district police last year. Acharya, meanwhile, began operations from Ghaziabad after securing bail recently.

The complainant in the case, Mohit, told the police that he got in touch with Acharya online, following which the latter promised to conduct classes for Class XII exams and provide certificates from a certified board for Rs 5,000. But the complainant got suspicious when no such classes were conducted.

“Acharya gave him Class XII certificates and said they were genuine. Mohit knew that something was not right with the certificates and approached police,” the officer said.

Acharya was arrested by a team from Paharganj police station after a complaint was registered on Sunday. “When the complainant approached us for help, a team was sent to track him. We arrested him in his Scorpio car and seized eight fake marksheets from different schools in UP,” said a police officer. Police also recovered forged documents pertaining to Paramedical Council of India and Council of Boards of School Education in India.

Advertising

On June 25 last year, The Indian Express had reported on the plight of his wife and child who faced social stigma from neighbours after Acharya’s arrest.