Delhi: 8-year-old dead as auto rams van ferrying children home

An accident involving a van taking children home from a private school resulted in the death of one child and two others getting severely injured. The van was privately arranged by parents to take children to their homes in Wazirabad from Rosary Senior Secondary School, Kingsway Camp. Parents claimed the school had not provided buses for pick-up and drop-off.

Additional DCP (north) Harendra Singh said, “The Maruti Eeco van was hit from the rear by an auto. The auto driver, Salman (21), has been arrested.” Eight-year-old Vaibhav was brought dead to Sushruta Trauma Centre by Raman Tiwari (20), a UPSC aspirant, who rushed the boy to the hospital from the accident spot on his scooter.

“I was coming out of my coaching centre around 2-2:30 pm when I heard the sound of vehicles crashing. I rushed to the vehicle along with a group of people. There were other children as well, but this particular child was bleeding very heavily from the head, so I carried him on my scooter to Nirankari Hospital, where I was told the boy couldn’t be saved. They provided for an ambulance to take him to Sushruta Centre. On the way, he held my hand and even said a few words. But when we reached, he was already dead,” said Tiwari.

Oshin (9) and Sarthak Giri (7), who sustained head injuries, were referred to LNJP hospital.

All children were residents of Wazirabad village. Parents claimed they have been asking for a school bus to pick up the children for a long time. Amarender Mishra’s daughter Nivedita’s (13) right hand was fractured in the accident. “Around eight children were from houses in the neighbourhood. My daughter has been studying in the school for the last eight years and we have been asking for a bus since then… The school is around 4 km from our home,” he said. The school did not comment on the claims.

Mishra said the driver had been working for them for the last two years.