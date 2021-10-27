Delhi: 8 held for robbing and killing 25-year-old man in Patel Nagar

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two men and apprehended six juveniles and for allegedly robbing and stabbing to death a 25-year-old man in Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar.

The deceased, identified as Manoj, was walking back to his home from work last Friday night when the accused allegedly waylaid and robbed him around 8.30 pm. Manoj, who worked as an electrician at a store in Baljeet Nagar, tried to resist the attack but was stabbed by the group, said the police.

Manoj succumbed to severe injuries on his abdomen, said the police. Manoj’s younger brother Mukesh was informed. The brother rushed to the spot and took Manoj to RML hospital where he was declared dead. Manoj’s belongings were allegedly missing from the spot.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (central) said: “Mukesh told us his brother was found in a pool of blood, stabbed by unknown men and his phone and wallet were robbed. We registered a case and sent teams to identify the accused. More than 400 CCTVs were analysed and mapped to identify and trace the accused.”

The arrested accused have been identified as Vivek (20) and Sikander (21). The police said they recovered a blood-stained knife, Aadhaar card and phone of the deceased from their possession. The accused are being questioned and one of them is involved in other criminal cases, said the police.

All accused live near the Anand Parbat area. They wanted to earn “easy money” and planned to attack the electrician, said the police.