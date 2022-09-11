7th case of monkeypox reported in Delhi

Delhi recorded its seventh case of monkeypox Sunday.

Dr Vineet Rehlan, nodal officer for monkeypox cases and professor of dermatology at Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital, said: “The patient is a 24-year-old female of Nigerian origin and has been living in India for the last four months.”

The patient was residing in Delhi’s Sharda Vihar area.

The doctor added that she came to the hospital with symptoms such as fever, sore throat, blisters on her arms, face and private parts.

Her samples were sent to NIV Pune, where it was found that the patient is monkeypox positive.

“We have informed the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) team to trace the contacts of the patient,” Dr Rehlan said.

So far, seven cases of monkeypox in three men and four women have been reported at Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital. Out of the seven, six patients are from Nigeria and one from Delhi. Five patients have been discharged and two are still in the hospital.

As part of its preparedness to deal with monkeypox, the Delhi government has reserved beds or rooms in three government hospitals — Lok Nayak hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital — and three private hospitals —Kailash Deepak hospital, MD City hospital, Batra Hospital and Research Centre — for suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox.