Delhi: 78 held for posing as Amazon employees, court calls arrests violation of SC guidelines

Calling the arrest of 78 persons accused of posing as Amazon employees and duping US citizens a “flagrant and blatant violation” of Supreme Court guidelines, a Delhi court has asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to explain the circumstances which necessitated the “immediate arrests”.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi passed the direction while granting bail to two 20 year-old women, who were arrested on June 25.

“An explanation report be called from Worthy Commissioner, Police, Delhi as to circumstances which necessitated immediate action of arrest of 78 persons during raid, which is in flagrant and blatant violation of the directions of… Apex Court in the Judgment of Arnesh Kumar…,” the court said.

Police had conducted a raid in Shahdara’s Jagatpuri area after “secret information was received” that a call centre was “involved in large scale cyber cheating” of US citizens on the “pretext of solving queries, and hacking of Amazon services by obtaining money as security”.

The court asked the investigating officer whether any incriminating material was collected in the case.

The IO told the court that the “employees in the call center had full knowledge about the scam and illegal activities run by their employer.”

The court said: “However, the admitted fact is that there is not a singular material in support of the same having surfaced in the investigation.”

The Supreme Court in its 2014 judgment on Arnesh Kumar Vs Government of Bihar had said that police officers cannot arrest the accused unnecessarily, and magistrates should not authorise detentions casually and mechanically.

These directions included instructions to police officers not to automatically arrest when a case is registered under offences where the maximum punishment is seven years or less, but to be satisfied first with the need to arrest under Section 41 CrPC.