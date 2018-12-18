Delhi: 76-year-old retired teacher assaulted at home by intruder

A 76-year-old retired teacher was physically assaulted at her home in Central Delhi last week, police said. According to police, the accused came to the woman’s house wearing a mask and posing as a domestic help, following which he tried to sexually assault her. But when the woman resisted, he physically assaulted her and decamped with around Rs 35,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 50,000, police added.

As per police, the woman used to teach at a municipal school, and lives with her brother at their ancestral home.

The woman’s sister-in-law claimed: “She lives on the first floor, while I live on the second. The incident took place on December 12, when a man from the neighbourhood came posing as one our domestic helps, who had left job four years ago. He tried to sexually assault her first, but she resisted and his mask got displaced. He got rattled and physically assaulted her.” She alleged that the man punched her, stuffed a bedsheet into her mouth and smothered her with a pillow. “He left her only after she became unconscious. He then ransacked the house and fled with cash and jewellery…,” the woman’s sister-in-law claimed.

The victim’s nephew claimed: “When she did not come out in the morning, I went to check on her and found her lying unconscious in her room. We took her to a hospital. She has a fracture in her hand and several stitches. Initially, she refused to give a statement to police, but she told us our neighbour committed the crime.”

He added: “We informed police and he was taken for questioning. Police told us that he had admitted to the crime, but a few hours later, they informed us that he fled from their custody on the pretext of using a washroom.” However, DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said: “We had detained him for questioning, but as no complaint was registered, we released him… We are conducting raids to nab him and are also verifying if he escaped.”

He added that a case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 (molestation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 345 (wrongful confinement) at Paharganj police station.