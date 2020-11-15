Delhi: 7,340 new Covid-19 cases, death toll rises to 7,519

The positivity rate in the city was 14.78 per cent amid festivities and rising pollution.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 7,340 new cases of in a day, taking the infection tally to 4,82,170. The death toll increased to 7,519 with 96 new fatalites recorded in the last 24 hours.

These fresh cases were detected from 49,645 tests, including 19,635 RT-PCR ones, conducted the previous day. The positivity rate in the city was 14.78 per cent amid festivities and rising pollution.

The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases was recorded on Wednesday and 85 fatalities were recorded that day. On November 12, the number of fatalities was 104, the highest in over five months.

