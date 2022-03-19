Delhi: 72-year-old auto-rickshaw driver held for molesting, kidnapping minor girl

A 72-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly molesting and kidnapping an 11-year-old minor girl from the Bengali Market area on the Barakhamba Road Thursday. The accused was taking her to Haridwar when the police arrested him and rescued the girl.

DCP (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said the accused has been identified as Raghu Nath, a resident of Geeta Colony and has four sons and a daughter. “The incident came to light on March 17 around 6.36 pm after the victim’s parents approached the police and informed them that their daughter had gone missing from near Bengali Market. We immediately lodged an FIR and teams were formed to trace her,” she said.

“We procured CCTV footage of relevant locations and started scanning them. We tracked the girl’s movements and found that she had boarded an auto-rickshaw. With the help of technical surveillance, we managed to locate the location of the accused near Pacific Mall in East Delhi area from where we apprehended him and rescued the victim. Raghu was trying to escape with the girl to Uttarakhand’s Haridwar,” she said.

During questioning, Guguloth said Raghu disclosed that the girl was playing outside her home and he lured her to board his auto-rickshaw to visit new places in Delhi. “He took advantage of the child’s innocence and molested her. After molesting her, he decided to take her to Haridwar and first went to his home. He lied and informed his family members that he was going to Haridwar for some rituals and left his home after parking his auto-rickshaw at a nearby parking lot,” she added.