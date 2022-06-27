Delhi: 71-year-old personal secy of Sonia Gandhi booked on rape charges

The Delhi Police has registered a case against the personal secretary of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for allegedly raping and threatening a woman. The accused has been identified as 71-year-old P P Madhavan, said police, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

DCP (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said, “Allegations are levelled against a 71-year-old person. He is working as PS to a senior political leader. A complaint was received… on June 25. A case under IPC section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered. We are investigating the matter.”

Madhavan told The Indian Express: “It is a baseless allegation just to defame the Congress party. There is no truth in it. It is a complete conspiracy.”

According to police, the woman lodged a complaint accusing Madhavan of allegedly raping and harassing her on several occasions on the pretext of offering her a job and marrying her.

The woman said she met the accused soon after she lost her husband during the Covid lockdown in 2020. Her husband used to work as a helper at the party office. She said she would often go to the Congress office in search of a job.

“My financial condition wasn’t good and I went to the Congress office where I got Sonia Gandhi’s PA P P Madhavan’s number. I told him I was in need of a job and he promised to help me… On January 21 (this year), he called me for an interview. He asked me many questions and viewed all my documents… He then told me that he wanted to marry me. I said yes… One day, he called me to meet him… He came to pick me up in a car… he asked his driver to leave the car. He sexually assaulted me and tried to rape me. When I objected to this, he got angry and left me on the road alone,” the woman alleged, as per the FIR.

The complainant alleged the accused later apologised to her and they started talking again. After a few days, he again called her to meet him.

“In February, he called me to meet him… (and) raped me. Later, he told me that his wife had seen my mobile number… I was shocked to hear all this. I asked him about his wife, but he kept ignoring me… he then forced me to have sex with someone else. I refused… He threatened me saying they (party) have been ruling for 70 years and that he would get me kidnapped. I was scared,” alleges the FIR.

Police said the woman lodged a complaint on June 25 and was sent to DDU hospital for a medical examination. Based on her statement and examination, a case was registered against Madhavan.