71 fire stations in Delhi for over 3.3 crore people — 1 for 4.6 lakh residents: DDMA document

Faced with challenges of high population density and congested colonies, Delhi’s firefighting infrastructure remains stretched, with only 71 fire stations serving a population of over 3.3 crore, or roughly one station for every 4.6 lakh residents.

These 71 fire stations also face severe staff crunch. According to an internal Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) document, an additional 9,123 personnel are required immediately to fully operationalise all the 71 fire stations.

In a DDMA meeting held on Monday – chaired by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu – key issues flagged were electrical overloading, illegal storage of inflammable materials and violations of fire safety norms resulting in major blazes, as well as delayed access to the site of fire allowing flames to spread before rescue teams can reach the spot.