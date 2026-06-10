71 fire stations in Delhi for over 3.3 crore people — 1 for 4.6 lakh residents: DDMA document

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Faced with challenges of high population density and congested colonies, Delhi’s firefighting infrastructure remains stretched, with only 71 fire stations serving a population of over 3.3 crore, or roughly one station for every 4.6 lakh residents.
These 71 fire stations also face severe staff crunch. According to an internal Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) document, an additional 9,123 personnel are required immediately to fully operationalise all the 71 fire stations.
In a DDMA meeting held on Monday – chaired by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu – key issues flagged were electrical overloading, illegal storage of inflammable materials and violations of fire safety norms resulting in major blazes, as well as delayed access to the site of fire allowing flames to spread before rescue teams can reach the spot.
The meeting was held to review the working of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), its manpower and fire infrastructure required to tackle blazes, following the Malviya Nagar B&B fire that claimed 22 lives. It was also attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as well as other ministers and officials.
“Delhi’s density (11,320/km²) makes fire spread extreme in unauthorised colonies; response often exceeds the critical 4-minute window; rule violations, illegal inflammable storage and electrical overloading remain leading causes,” read the internal DDMA document presented at the meeting.
According to the document, DFS handles over 20,000 fire-related calls annually while Delhi records 250 to 300 deaths due to fire every year.
Further, as per the document, the Fire department is operating with significant equipment shortages, including an 89% deficit in aerial ladder platforms used for rescuing people and combating fires in high-rise buildings.
According to official data, DFS has only four aerial ladder platforms against a requirement of 38. There is also a shortfall of 86 water tenders and 54 water bowsers and 57 multi-utility vehicles and 22 control-and-command vehicles.
“Only 78% of the 334-unit fleet (260) are operational, while 89 vehicles await repair and 15 are condemned and due for replacement, straining day-to-day deployment,” the internal document read.
The DFS also faces a severe manpower crunch. According to official data, of the total 3,363 sanctioned posts in the DFS, 74% of operational staff posts are vacant. Further, 20% posts of station officers, 86% posts of leading firemen and 18 % posts of workshop staff are vacant.
To address the huge manpower shortage, the LG suggested at the meeting that vacant posts be filled with former Agniveers.
During the meeting, DFS and Home department officials informed the LG and the CM about the steps being taken to address critical operational gaps and strengthen DFS. These include upgrading communication systems, digitising service delivery through a single-window platform, restructuring the cadre, augmenting firefighting equipment and vehicles, improving coordination with the police, and expanding firefighting training to Home Guards, said officials.
“These initiatives aim to enhance preparedness, improve resource management and ensure swifter and more effective responses to fire and emergency incidents in the future,” said an official.
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