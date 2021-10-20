Delhi: 7-year-old boy rescued from kidnapper, accused held

A seven-year-old boy from Shahdara was rescued from his kidnapper by Delhi Police on Tuesday night. The kidnapper had apparently demanded a ransom of Rs 1.1 crore from the mother of the child.

The mother of the boy had sent him to play outdoors with their domestic help on Tuesday evening. When the two didn’t return, she made several calls but the domestic help’s phone remained switched off. Later, the domestic help called the woman and demanded a ransom to release the child.

The accused, Monu (22), hails from Hajoorpur in Uttar Pradesh and shifted to Delhi two to three years ago. He started working at the complainant’s house last month.

Police said the mother made a PCR call on Tuesday evening and informed them about the kidnapping. Teams from Gandhi Nagar police station were deployed to trace the chil.

During enquiry, police found that the accused worked with the family for two weeks but left. He rejoined work last week.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “The complainant didn’t know where Monu lived, as she didn’t get a verification done. We mounted technical surveillance and mapped nearby CCTVs. Our teams conducted several raids at railway stations, metro stations and bus stands, among others.”

“Our teams finally found the child and the kidnapper near Gokulpuri metro station. The accused was also arrested,” the DCP said.

Police suspect Monu had a female accomplice. The case is being investigated.